Kreindler Must Reveal Who Attended Leaked 9/11 MDL Depo

By Y. Peter Kang (November 19, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge ruled Friday that Saudi Arabia can obtain more information related to its allegation that Kreindler & Kreindler LLP violated discovery rules by allowing individuals to attend a confidential deposition which was later leaked to the media by a firm consultant, in multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, who is handling the bulk of the sprawling, 18-year-old litigation over whether the kingdom aided and abetted the 9/11 attacks, granted Saudi Arabia's request for additional discovery regarding a potential breach of deposition protocol by John Fawcett, a former consultant to plaintiffs' firm Kreindler...

