House Sends Biden's $1.75T Budget Plan To Senate

By Stephen Cooper (November 19, 2021, 10:05 AM EST) -- The House passed President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic spending package Friday, approving a bill that would raise taxes on wealthy Americans and big corporations to pay for new or expanded tax incentives for child care, renewable energy and health care. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the vote on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act. The House on Friday voted 220-213 to approve the bill, sending it to the Senate. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) The chamber voted 220-213 in favor of H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, sending the bill to the Senate, where lawmakers...

