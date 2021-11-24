Gov't Wants More Time For Discovery In Google Search Case

By Matthew Perlman (November 24, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and state enforcers asked a D.C. federal court for three extra months to complete discovery in the landmark monopolization case targeting Google's search and search advertising operations, saying it wouldn't impact the slated 2023 trial date. The DOJ and a contingent of state attorneys general filed a motion Tuesday requesting that the deadline for fact discovery be moved from March 22 to June 22, contending that enforcers will need more time to receive and review documents and to take depositions. Google opposes the effort. The government said it "could not have anticipated the cumulative effect of...

