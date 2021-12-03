Why New Phase I Site Standard Matters For Real Estate

By Lorene Boudreau, Mitchell Wiest and Sara Redding (December 3, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- The preeminent standard for Phase I environmental site assessments — an essential part of transactional due diligence — is changing. Last month, ASTM International, the leading technical standards organization, published the highly anticipated update to the Phase I environmental site assessment, or ESA, process. The new standard should be followed by interested parties in transactions involving real estate if they wish to claim certain liability protections under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA, also known as the Superfund law, as well as other benefits offered by many states. The new standard, known as E1527-21, is an update...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS