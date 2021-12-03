Ex-Knicks Star Fights Sanctions Threat For Failed Assault Suit

By Ivan Moreno (December 3, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- Former Knicks star Charles Oakley told a Manhattan federal judge that Madison Square Garden and its chairman can't pursue sanctions over a protracted legal battle regarding his 2017 ejection from the arena because the case was brought in good faith and has already been dismissed. Counsel for Oakley and his attorney, Douglas Wigdor of Wigdor LLP, said in a letter Thursday that last month's summary judgment win for MSG and its chairman, Knicks owner James Dolan, means the case is closed and the court no longer has jurisdiction. But even with jurisdiction, the court can't impose sanctions now, the letter argued....

