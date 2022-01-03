Sports & Betting Cases To Watch In 2022

By Zachary Zagger (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- The expansion of sports gambling will continue to face roadblocks in state legislatures, and the NCAA could see its legal bills mount as it fights pay-for-play in college sports, according to industry attorneys' predictions for 2022. Here, Law360 takes a look at sports and betting cases attorneys should watch in the new year. MLB Teams Fight for Insurance Coverage of COVID Losses With sports adjusting to a new normal amid the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, leagues and teams are still grappling with the damage caused by play stoppages in 2020 and the empty stadiums forced by government lockdowns. Major League Baseball and...

