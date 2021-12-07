Prosecutors Want 'We Build The Wall' Trio In Single Trial

By Ivan Moreno (December 7, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors have told a judge three defendants facing criminal charges over Steve Bannon's "We Build The Wall" fundraising effort should be tried together, saying separate proceedings will needlessly burden the judiciary. Prosecutors' filing Sunday came in response to Timothy Shea's request last month to split from the group, arguing he wouldn't receive a fair trial because of "the likelihood of spillover prejudice" because of the "notoriety" of his associates in the case. Bannon was removed from the case because former President Donald Trump pardoned him, but he was initially indicted with Shea, Andrew Badolato and Brian Kolfage, who along...

