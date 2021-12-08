Honeywell Investors Strike $10M Deal In Asbestos Suit

By Lauren Berg (December 8, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- Honeywell International Inc. investors on Tuesday asked a New Jersey federal judge to greenlight a $10 million deal resolving class claims over the industrial conglomerate's alleged misrepresentations about asbestos-related liability. Lead plaintiffs Charles M. Francisco III and Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds said the proposed deal recovers about 12% of the settlement class' estimated damages of $80.5 million, guarantees a prompt payment in the face of continued litigation and appeals, and eliminates the risk that the class members would recover nothing. The parties engaged in months of negotiations before reaching the proposed settlement, which is a fair and reasonable result...

