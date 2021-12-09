IP Forecast: Amazon To Fight Damages Theory In Patent Row

By Andrew Karpan (December 9, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge next week will hear Amazon's objection to two patent companies' damages theory that the tech giant would have paid as much as $30 million to license their patents covering technology for accessing data on a computer network. In a hearing set for Monday afternoon, lawyers for Amazon.com Inc. will ask U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel to prevent Via Vadis LLC and AC Technologies SA from putting their expert, Paul Benoit, before jurors in Austin next year, arguing that their numbers are "vastly inflated" and buffered by "​​unsupported logical leaps." The companies say the BitTorrent interface used in cloud...

