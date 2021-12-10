DOJ's China Initiative On Trial As Harvard Prof. Faces Jury

By Chris Villani (December 10, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- A renowned Harvard University nanotechnology professor will stand trial starting Tuesday for allegedly hiding his ties to the Chinese government in what experts say will be a high-profile test for the U.S. Department of Justice's troubled China Initiative. Charles Lieber was arrested nearly two years ago and has maintained his innocence. Federal prosecutors claim he lied to the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health about his involvement in China's Thousand Talents Plan and about becoming a "strategic scientist" at Wuhan University of Technology, all while reeling in $15 million in grant funding from the two U.S. entities....

