3 Forces That Will Define Sales Tax Compliance In 2022

By Liz Armbruester (December 14, 2021, 3:38 PM EST) -- Much like 2020, this year was defined by the ongoing disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. From record-breaking numbers of ships waiting to unload at the docks of Southern California, to gas pumps going empty in the U.K. due to a global labor shortage, much like its predecessor, 2021 has been full of surprises. The same rings true for sales tax changes in 2021. Over the last year, we saw economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws become the standard across all states with sales tax.[1] Maryland made waves by introducing the first tax on digital advertising in the U.S.[2] Massachusetts introduced a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS