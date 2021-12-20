Texas Says Justices Must Weigh In On Its Challenge To ICWA

By Victoria McKenzie (December 20, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- The state of Texas again has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Indian Child Welfare Act, calling the law an unconstitutional "race based child custody scheme" that requires states to treat Native children "as resources to be managed for the benefit of their race, rather than in accordance with their best interests." In a reply brief Friday, Texas officials said the Supreme Court must finally resolve constitutional questions raised by the 1978 law, which was enacted to limit the number of Native children being adopted outside their communities. The state also knocked arguments made by its federal and tribal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS