Consumer Class Action Trends To Watch As 2021 Ends

By Alexis Buese and Derek Mountford (December 20, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- Consumer litigation, perhaps more than almost any other form, is subject to ever-changing trends. As 2021 is quickly coming to a close, certain types of consumer cases — and particularly class action cases — are coming into focus and will likely remain trendy into the new year. With targets running from automated texting campaigns, to biometrics, data breaches, and data collection and sharing, to corporate character attacks, class actions are on the rise in virtually any industry that interfaces with consumers. Florida's Mini-TCPA While text messages can be a great way to engage with prospects and customers, businesses looking to avoid...

