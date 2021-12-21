1st 'Varsity Blues' Convictions Withstand Challenge

By Max Jaeger (December 21, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- The first convictions in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case will stand after a Massachusetts federal judge on Monday denied a casino magnate's and hedge fund founder's bids for acquittal or retrial. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said former Wynn Resorts president Gamal Abdelaziz and private equity executive John Wilson "underwhelmed" the court with arguments that were previously rejected or otherwise "without merit" as they sought reprieve from convictions on fraud conspiracy, plus a tax charge Wilson faced. "[T]heir arguments are not materially different from those previously made, and the court finds them no more convincing for their repetition," Judge Gorton...

