Harvard Prof Convicted Of Lying About China Ties

By Chris Villani (December 21, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A renowned Harvard University professor was convicted Tuesday of hiding his ties to a Chinese research program while accepting U.S. grant money, handing prosecutors a signature victory in a controversial line of criminal cases targeting academics. A Boston federal jury took less than three hours to find former Harvard chemistry chair Charles Lieber guilty of making false statements to both the DOD and NIH. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) The Boston federal jury took less than three hours to find former Harvard chemistry chair Charles Lieber guilty of making false statements to both the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Institutes of...

