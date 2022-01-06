9th Circ. Won't Reverse WhatsApp Hack Immunity Denial

By Grace Dixon (January 6, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit declined Thursday to revisit a panel's decision denying an Israeli spyware maker immunity against WhatsApp's hacking allegations, despite NSO Group Technologies Ltd.'s argument that the decision infringed on Israel's sovereign activities. A three-judge panel had ruled in November that NSO Group must face WhatsApp and parent company Facebook's allegations that the company hacked the accounts of 1,400 users and used malware to spy on human rights lawyers, journalists and political dissidents, likely on the behalf of its government clients. The full Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals voted against NSO Group's request for a panel or en banc rehearing,...

