Merrill To Pay $4.5M To End Jay Peak-Related Oversight Claim

By Dave Simpson (January 6, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $4.5 million to end claims related to its alleged oversight and management of accounts opened by the mastermind of the $350 million Jay Peak Ski Resort EB-5 visa fraud scheme, according to a settlement approval bid in Florida federal court Thursday. Under the proposed deal, Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc. would pay $4 million to the court-appointed receiver, Michael I. Goldberg, who is tasked with recovering cash for defrauded investors, and $500,000 to the state of Vermont, where the resort is located. Under the deal, Merrill would be protected by a bar order...

