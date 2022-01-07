Former LA Councilman Can't Cut Down RICO Case

By Craig Clough (January 7, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- Former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar and others caught up in a federal corruption probe were unable to convince a California federal judge on Friday to trim racketeering and other claims against them, as the court rejected all arguments that the charges are deficient or violate constitutional protections. Huizar couldn't persuade U.S. District Judge John Walter during a three-hour Zoom hearing to dismiss or strike any claims in an indictment that features dozens of counts connected to a criminal probe of Los Angeles City Hall, including allegations of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act violations. The former councilman is accused of...

