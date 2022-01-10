Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court To Hear Circuit Split Over Ch. 11 Fee Hike

By Vince Sullivan (January 10, 2022, 10:10 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider whether a 2017 increase in the fees owed by Chapter 11 debtors to the Office of the United States Trustee is constitutional, granting a petition for a writ of certiorari Monday submitted by the liquidating trustee of defunct retailer Circuit City.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear whether a 2017 increase in fees owed by Chapter 11 debtors is constitutional. (iStock.com/ GBlakeley) The high court included the case on its list of orders granting certiorari without elaboration, bringing the long-simmering national dispute over the fee hike to the final stage of...

