Takeaways From White Collar Criminal Enforcement In 2021

By Brook Dooley, Eric MacMichael, Nicholas Goldberg and Cody Gray (January 13, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- With the verdict in the high-profile trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, it is time to close the book on white collar criminal enforcement in 2021 and take a look back. By the numbers, white collar criminal prosecutions in 2021 were up from 2020, when COVID-19 limited the government's ability to bring cases, but down compared to long-term trends. Indeed, white collar prosecutions in fiscal year 2021 were down approximately 25% from five years ago and down approximately 50% from 2011 and 2001.[1] Even so, practitioners had plenty to pay attention to in 2021, including the Holmes and Varsity Blues trials,...

