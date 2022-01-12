What Attys Can Learn From Harvard Professor's Conviction

By Jack Sharman and Tatum Jackson (January 12, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- Media attention around the arrest of Harvard University nanoscientist Charles Lieber has focused on Chinese espionage and the U.S. Department of Justice's allegedly misplaced focus on American academic researchers who receive Chinese grants. The more urgent lessons from the Lieber episode for the white collar practitioner, however, arise from the professor's post-arrest interview, the statements he made to agents and their ultimately fatal use with the jurors who quickly convicted him. Professor Lieber's conviction highlights the perils that even highly educated white collar targets face in an FBI interview without counsel present. After being confronted early in the morning, he was...

