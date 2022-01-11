'We Build The Wall' Trio To Be Tried Together

By Ivan Moreno (January 11, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- Three men accused of pilfering millions from donors to Steve Bannon's "We Build The Wall" campaign will be tried together, after a Manhattan federal judge rejected one defendant's request for his own jury proceeding. Timothy Shea had argued that he should get his own trial because there's greater evidence against co-defendants Andrew Badolato and Brian Kolfage. The three men were indicted alongside Bannon in 2020 before President Donald Trump pardoned the former White House strategist. But U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in her Monday order that the Second Circuit has held that disparities in evidence are inevitable in multidefendant trials,...

