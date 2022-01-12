Sheppard Mullin Snags Davis Wright Entertainment, Tech Pro

By James Mills (January 12, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has added a former Davis Wright Tremaine LLP entertainment and technology expert, who previously worked as in-house counsel at Google, Amazon and Apple, as a partner in its Southern California offices. Marisa Brutoco has joined Sheppard Mullin in the entertainment, technology and advertising practice and as a member of the technology transactions team, which she will co-lead, the firm announced Monday. She provides legal and business advice for clients on issues related to technology, commercial transactions and intellectual property. In her career, she has handled many technology and IP deals, as well as licensing deals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS