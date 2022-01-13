5th Circ. Partially Revives Asbestos Suit Against Boeing

By Jonathan Capriel (January 13, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has reversed an early win given to The Boeing Co. in a lawsuit seeking to hold the aerospace corporation liable for the mesothelioma diagnosis of a NASA mechanical engineer, but the appellate court tossed wrongful death claims filed by the man's children. A three-judge panel on Wednesday overturned the district court's decision that there is no evidence that Frank Williams Jr. was exposed to asbestos while working at a NASA manufacturing plant near New Orleans. The appeals court found "particularly troubling" the lower court's assertion that Williams' claims of exposure were "impermissibly speculative," said Judge Leslie H. Southwick,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS