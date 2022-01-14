Google Cut Secret Facebook Ad Deal, Unsealed Suit Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (January 14, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has unsealed formerly redacted portions of an antitrust suit filed by state enforcers led by Texas who accuse Google of monopolizing display advertising markets, revealing new details of allegations that the tech giant cut a secret anti-competitive deal with Facebook and manipulated ad exchanges to inflate prices. The redacted material revealed in a copy of the complaint filed Friday claims that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg signed off on an allegedly illegal deal with Google in 2018 to give the social media company a leg up against competition, while the chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, who had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS