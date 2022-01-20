4 Consequences Of Gov't Contractor Antitrust Violations

By Andre Geverola, David Hibey and Lori Taubman (January 20, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- In October 2021, we discussed the U.S. Department of Justice's Procurement Collusion Strike Force and four types of business activities in government contracting that pose antitrust risk. The strike force has been active in the past year. For example: In June 2021, Belgian security firm G4S Secure Solutions NV agreed to plead guilty to criminal antitrust conspiracy and agreed to pay a $15 million criminal fine;[1] and in October 2021, two former G4S executives[2] pled guilty to rigging bids for U.S. Department of Defense security contracts. In a September 2021 Minnesota concrete contractor case,[3] Clarence Olson, now awaiting sentencing, pled guilty to rigging bids on public...

