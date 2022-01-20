IP Forecast: Minerva, Hologic To Face Off At Fed. Circ. Again

By Andrew Karpan (January 20, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges will consider next week whether a medical device startup's founder can attack a patent he helped develop after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the dispute last year narrowed rules for blocking inventors from challenging their own patents. On Jan. 27, a three-judge panel will hold a special session to field dueling arguments from Hologic and rival Minerva Surgical over how to read last year's Supreme Court decision on the subject of ​​assignor estoppel, a principle of patent law that bars inventors from challenging their own patents. At the center of the case is a treatment for abnormal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS