Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Forecast: Minerva, Hologic To Face Off At Fed. Circ. Again

By Andrew Karpan (January 20, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges will consider next week whether a medical device startup's founder can attack a patent he helped develop after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the dispute last year narrowed rules for blocking inventors from challenging their own patents.

On Jan. 27, a three-judge panel will hold a special session to field dueling arguments from Hologic and rival Minerva Surgical over how to read last year's Supreme Court decision on the subject of ​​assignor estoppel, a principle of patent law that bars inventors from challenging their own patents.

At the center of the case is a treatment for abnormal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!