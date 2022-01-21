$26B Deal Keeps Opioid Files Of J&J, Distributors Out Of View

By Jeff Overley (January 21, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- Document disclosure obligations that attorneys have touted as crucial elements of opioid litigation settlements are absent from a $26 billion resolution that Johnson & Johnson and large drug distributors are close to finalizing, hindering the deal's goal of preventing narcotic abuse, experts say. The proposed agreement is aimed at ending thousands of lawsuits filed by states and local governments and is geared overwhelmingly toward treatment and prevention of opioid abuse. It calls for J&J to fork over $5 billion and continue sharing clinical trial data with Yale University and for the distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp....

