EPA Declines To Switch Up Ethylene Oxide Risk Calculation

By Morgan Conley (January 26, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed sticking with a Trump-era plan for assessing risks posed by ethylene oxide pollution, refusing requests for the agency to use a different risk calculation model that was developed by Texas environmental regulators. The EPA's announcement was met with praise from environmental advocates fighting for stricter restrictions governing how much of the carcinogenic chemical ethylene oxide can be released by some chemical manufacturers. It also comes amid the Biden administration's push for environmental justice. Emma Cheuse, an Earthjustice attorney representing numerous advocacy organizations seeking to curb ethylene oxide emissions, in an email to Law360 on Wednesday...

