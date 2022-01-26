Ex-CIA Coder Can't Get New Legal Help For Espionage Retrial

By Rachel Scharf (January 26, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday refused to replace the standby counsel helping former CIA programmer Joshua Schulte prepare to represent himself at an upcoming espionage retrial, despite a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. Schulte, who has decided to go pro se at a June redo trial of espionage charges that left a jury deadlocked in 2020, told U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in a letter last week that his standby attorneys have failed to file court documents on time or provide him with regular docket updates. "They are extremely lazy, rude and offensive to my family, liars, incompetent, literally work...

