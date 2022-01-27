All Pa. Counties Join $26B Opioid Deal Over DAs' Objections

By Matthew Santoni (January 27, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- All 67 Pennsylvania counties have signed on to a $26 billion, multistate settlement with three distributors and one manufacturer of opioid drugs, the state's attorney general's office announced Thursday, despite the district attorneys of its two largest counties opposing the deal. The deal with AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp. and Johnson & Johnson could bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania over 10 years, but it depends on enough counties and communities agreeing to participate. Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office announced Thursday morning that as of Wednesday's deadline, all 67 counties in the Keystone State, along with 241 local...

