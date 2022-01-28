Mass. Residents Can't Reopen Suit To Stop DOI Land Trust

By Joyce Hanson (January 28, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Boston has rejected a bid by residents of a Massachusetts city to reopen their claims against the U.S. Department of the Interior over its taking of land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's proposed casino project. U.S. District Judge William G. Young in his electronic order Thursday found that the case initially filed in 2016 went to judgment long ago, which leaves the residents of Taunton, Massachusetts, with the option of either pursuing a method under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure that they haven't previously relied upon or filing a new suit. "Since this case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS