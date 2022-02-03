Gunmakers Must Face Mexico Trafficking Suit, States Say

By Chris Villani (February 3, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- A group of 14 state attorneys general argued Thursday that gunmakers should not be able to use a federal liability shield to duck a suit by Mexico seeking to hold the companies responsible for the violence and death caused by trafficked weapons. The state coalition, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, told a Bay State federal court that the firearms manufacturers' reliance on the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act is misplaced. The states said the federal statute should be narrowly interpreted and not displace the state consumer protection laws under which Mexico based its suit. "While Congress intended...

