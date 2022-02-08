What Employers Should Know About Paid Military Leave Trend

By Robert Duffy and Brenna Wildt (February 8, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- In February 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued[1] a groundbreaking decision in White v. United Airlines Inc.,[2] in which it became the first federal appellate court to address the issue of pay for employees who take military leave pursuant to the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA. In its decision, the Seventh Circuit held that if an employer provides pay during other comparable employee absences, it must also provide pay during a military leave. More recently, another federal appellate court and several district courts have either decided or are currently deciding employee claims...

