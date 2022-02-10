NY, NJ Lease Auctions Highlight US Push For Offshore Wind

By Nathan Howe, David Wochner and Ankur Tohan (February 10, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- The flurry of wind power activity off the Eastern Seaboard continues, as the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management recently announced it will hold an auction Feb. 23 to lease six new areas for offshore wind development in the New York Bight. The lease areas will be located off the coasts of New York and New Jersey, and will comprise 488,201 total acres. Such acreage should be sufficient to develop an estimated 5.6 gigawatts of new offshore wind capacity — enough to power nearly 2 million homes. The six new lease areas will add to the 18...

