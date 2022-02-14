Avenatti Ordered To Pay Nike $260K For Extortion Probe Fees

By Max Jaeger (February 14, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- Michael Avenatti must foot $260,000 in legal bills Nike racked up assisting a government investigation of claims he tried to extort the sportswear giant for $22.5 million, but he's not on the hook for work Nike counsel later did to keep tabs on the case, a New York federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said Nike was a victim under the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act, and owed the sum for services requested by the government. He declined, however, to award a much higher $856,000 award, because work Nike's lawyers at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP did analyzing court filings...

