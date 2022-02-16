Solicitor General Clashes With Tech GCs Over Fintiv Rule

By Andrew Karpan (February 16, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Solicitor General's Office is opposing a legal effort by Intel Corp. to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to take a look at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying patent challenges due to looming trials in district court, while general counsel from over 20 different tech and auto companies have asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to put an end to the practice. The Biden administration's latest stance came in a brief filed with the high court on Monday, which likened Intel's case to two similar cases that the justices turned down last month. In Intel's case,...

