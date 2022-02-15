American, JetBlue Say DOJ Must Show Consumer Harm

By Bryan Koenig (February 15, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- American Airlines and JetBlue are accusing antitrust enforcers of withholding information that indicates whether consumers are suffering harm from the airlines' regional alliance in the Northeast, a move that puts their core defense against a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general front and center. In a joint status report filed in Massachusetts federal court on Monday, the airlines and the enforcers duked it out in a discovery dispute over whether the defendants have any right to "facts" gleaned from government interviews with third parties and, even more importantly, whether the companies can demand any information or facts indicating that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS