Tesla, Comcast, Dell, Mylan Join Tech Cos. In Fighting Fintiv

By Andrew Karpan (February 16, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- Several tech and auto companies, and one prominent generic-drug maker have lodged briefs in the Federal Circuit in support of a group of mainly tech companies fighting against a Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent called NHK-Fintiv. The pile of amicus briefs came in on Feb. 15 and indicated that lawyers for the tech industry had succeeded in securing signatures supporting their war against the PTAB's Fintiv rule, which lets the board skip instituting inter partes reviews based on pending district court litigation. Signatories include executives from companies like Tesla Inc., Honda, Dell Inc., Comcast Cable Communications LLC and Mylan Pharmaceuticals...

