Jurors Knew Palin's NYT Libel Case Was Axed Before Verdict

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 16, 2022, 1:51 PM EST) -- Some jurors knew that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against The New York Times would be dismissed by a Manhattan federal judge before they rendered a verdict that likewise rejected the case, according to a Wednesday court entry. In the court order, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff revealed that several jurors had disclosed that they had received push notifications on their smartphones "that contained the bottom-line of the ruling," but the jurors said the news did not sway their verdict that the Times was "not liable" for the alleged defamation in a 2017 editorial. The jurors in Sarah...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS