American, JetBlue Can't Get Consumer Harm Docs From DOJ

By Bryan Koenig (February 17, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused Thursday to force the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general to hand over further information indicating whether consumers are suffering harm from American Airlines and JetBlue's regional alliance in the Northeast. In a minute order, U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin gave short shrift to airline assertions that enforcers need to either turn over details indicating the so-called Northeast Alliance has already harmed consumers or that they don't have evidence showing injury. "This the interrogatory does not require. It is a contention interrogatory asking for two types of information, one of which is in...

