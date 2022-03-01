Circuit City Trustee Calls For Ch. 11 Fee Disparity Answer

By Vince Sullivan (March 1, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- The liquidating trustee of former electronics retailer Circuit City has told the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief that the 2017 increase in fees owed by Chapter 11 debtors to the Office of the United States trustee presents a serious question of constitutionality that has sown division among lower courts. In the brief filed late Thursday, trustee Alfred H. Siegel said the increase not only imposed a new fee structure that significantly increased the fees owed by Chapter 11 debtors but also applied this structure in a non-uniform way because it did not apply to all debtors in all judicial districts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS