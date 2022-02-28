High Court To Hear Indian Child Welfare Act Case

By Andrew Westney (February 28, 2022, 10:05 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up four petitions challenging a highly complicated en banc Fifth Circuit decision on the Indian Child Welfare Act, with Texas and other opponents claiming the law is unconstitutionally race-based, and tribes and the federal government saying the law draws on political classifications that are backed by the high court's precedent. In its order list Monday, the court granted certiorari to four petitions challenging various parts of the Fifth Circuit's 325-page April decision overturning a Texas federal judge's ruling that the 1978 ICWA, which sets federal standards for state child custody cases involving...

