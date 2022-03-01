'Varsity Blues' Coach Says Gov't 'Misconduct' Spoils Case

By Chris Villani (March 1, 2022, 11:44 AM EST) -- A former water polo coach set to face trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case pushed to dismiss the charges Tuesday, pointing to new allegations that prosecutors looked the other way while the scheme's ringleader hid millions of dollars overseas. Former University of Southern California coach Jovan Vavic, who is charged with taking bribes through William "Rick" Singer in exchange for falsely designating the children of wealthy parents as water polo recruits, argued that a letter filed Sunday by White & Case LLP attorney Michael Kendall describes the latest in a long line of failures by prosecutors to live up...

