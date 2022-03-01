Lease Jackpot Signals Bullish Outlook For US Offshore Wind

By Keith Goldberg (March 1, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- The record-breaking $4.4 billion sale of federal leases off the New York and New Jersey coasts is the strongest sign yet that the offshore wind industry has a firm U.S. foothold, indicating that developers will eagerly open their wallets for other federal waters the government plans to auction. Developers last week shelled out the cash for six leasing areas in the so-called New York Bight, in the first offshore wind lease auction held by the Biden administration. Not only is the result a ringing endorsement of the administration's aggressive goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, it also...

