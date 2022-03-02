Purdue Mediator Extends Talks To Work On Deal Terms

By Rick Archer (March 2, 2022, 1:46 PM EST) -- The mediator overseeing negotiations for a new Purdue Pharma restructuring plan Wednesday told a New York bankruptcy judge she is extending the talks, citing her authority to take more time if she's involved in drafting terms for a deal. In the two-page notice, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman said the mediation, which had been due to end Feb. 28, will now continue to an unspecified date, referring to a paragraph in the mediation terms allowing her to extend the talks "for purposes of the mediator's involvement in any secondary or drafting terms." Two weeks ago, Judge Chapman reported that Purdue's former...

