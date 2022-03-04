16 AGs Back Illinois Over Detention Contract Ban At 7th Circ.

By Khorri Atkinson (March 4, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- Sixteen attorneys general of Democratic-led states, including the District of Columbia, are defending a new Illinois law phasing out immigrant detention contracts and urging the Seventh Circuit to dismiss a challenge by two Illinois counties, saying the policy does not interfere with federal enforcement of immigration law. The coalition, led by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, argued in an amicus brief filed Thursday that the lower court's December 2021 order affirming the Illinois Way Forward Act should be upheld because federal immigration law does not preempt the measure, contrary to claims made by Illinois' McHenry and Kankakee counties. The filing contended...

