Bribery Cases Of Ex-LA Pol, Chinese Billionaire's Co. Split Up

By Craig Clough (March 7, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Monday severed the cases of a billionaire Chinese real estate developer's company and two other defendants from a larger racketeering and bribery case centered around former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, saying the government failed to allege a "single scheme" that warrants trying them together. During a hearing at a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, U.S. District Judge John Walter said that despite evidentiary overlap in the cases and the court's backlogged trial schedule due to COVID-19 shutdowns, defendants Shen Zhen New World I LLC, which is owned by billionaire Wei Huang, and co-defendants Dae Yong Lee and...

