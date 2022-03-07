Parsing Recent DOJ Statements On Monopolistic Conduct

By Andre Geverola and Javier Ortega (March 7, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- Soon after taking the helm at the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter indicated that enforcement of Section 2 of the Sherman Act, which prohibits monopolistic conduct, would be a top priority. During a speech in January to the New York State Bar Association Antitrust Section, Kanter bemoaned the dearth of Section 2 enforcement actions in recent decades, emphasizing the need for "litigation that sets out the boundaries of the law as applied to current markets."[1] One month later, during an Open Markets Institute conference called Busting the Big Myths on Anti-Monopoly Reform, Kanter expressed...

