Ex-Knicks Star Tells 2nd Circ. Jury Should Hear Assault Suit

By Ivan Moreno (March 8, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley urged the Second Circuit on Tuesday to revive his assault lawsuit against Madison Square Garden and its chairman, saying a jury — not a judge — should determine whether security used excessive force when they booted him from the arena in 2017. Oakley sued in September 2017, alleging that MSG security guards assaulted him when they forcibly removed him from the arena that February. Oakley, who played 10 seasons with the Knicks and helped lead the team to the 1994 NBA Finals, had taken his seat for a game when security approached and told him to...

